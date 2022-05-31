REBusinessOnline

Next Wave Acquires Two Multifamily Communities in Beaverton, Oregon for $30.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

The Huntley, located at 12310 SE Center St. in Beaverton, Ore., features 62 apartments.

BEAVERTON, ORE. — Next Wave Investors has purchased two apartment properties in Beaverton for a total of $30.5 million. The communities are the 62-unit The Huntley and the 48-unit Parker Apartments. The seller was not disclosed.

Located at 12310 SW Center St., The Huntley sold for $18 million and has nine remaining unrenovated units. Located at 17135 SW Heritage Court, Parker Apartments sold for $12.5 million and features 12 classic units that Next Wave plans to modernize. The buyer also plans to install HVAC systems in all units at both properties.

