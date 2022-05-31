Next Wave Acquires Two Multifamily Communities in Beaverton, Oregon for $30.5M
BEAVERTON, ORE. — Next Wave Investors has purchased two apartment properties in Beaverton for a total of $30.5 million. The communities are the 62-unit The Huntley and the 48-unit Parker Apartments. The seller was not disclosed.
Located at 12310 SW Center St., The Huntley sold for $18 million and has nine remaining unrenovated units. Located at 17135 SW Heritage Court, Parker Apartments sold for $12.5 million and features 12 classic units that Next Wave plans to modernize. The buyer also plans to install HVAC systems in all units at both properties.
