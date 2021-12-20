Next Wave Buys 114-Unit, Four-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Utah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Utah, Western

LaDawn Apartments in Ogden, Utah, features 64 apartments.

OGDEN AND ROY, UTAH — Next Wave Investors has purchased a portfolio of four apartment communities, totaling 114 units, in the Ogden-Clearfield metropolitan statistical area of Utah. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The portfolio includes:

LaDawn Apartments, a 64-unit community located at 1777 W 4800 S in Roy

Iron J Apartments, a 24-unit property at 2245 Jefferson Ave. in Ogden

Jefferson Townhomes, a six-unit community at 110 Jefferson Ave. in Ogden

Monticello Apartments, a 20-unit property at 560 27th St. in Ogden

Next Wave plans to renovate the properties. Planned renovations include upgraded appliances, fixtures and countertops, new carpet and flooring in unit and common areas and fresh paint. Additionally, Next Wave may add carports, complete roof repairs, renovate the leasing offices, and upgrade community signage and landscaping at some of the properties.