Next Wave Investors Buys 160-Unit Willow Creek Apartments in Prescott, Arizona
PRESCOTT, ARIZ. — Next Wave Investors has purchased Willow Creek, a multifamily community in Prescott, from an entity doing business as 3137 Willow Creek Road LLC for $58 million, or $362,500 per unit. Steve Gebing, Cliff David and Hamid Panahi of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.
Completed in 2020, Willow Creek features 160 apartments averaging 860 square feet. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, custom dark wood cabinetry and full-size washers/dryers. Common area amenities include a leasing office and resident clubhouse, fitness center, courtyard with picnic seating and charcoal grilling stations, covered parking and detached garages.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.