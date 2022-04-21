Next Wave Investors Buys 232-Unit Casa Luna Apartments in East Dallas
DALLAS — Next Wave Investors, a private equity firm based in Southern California, has purchased Casa Luna Apartments, a 232-unit multifamily community in East Dallas. The property was built in 1969 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a playground, clubhouse, lounge, courtyard and onsite laundry facilities. Next Wave plans to implement a value-add program to enhance unit interiors, building exteriors, utility systems and landscaping. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.