Next Wave Investors Buys 232-Unit Casa Luna Apartments in East Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Next Wave Investors, a private equity firm based in Southern California, has purchased Casa Luna Apartments, a 232-unit multifamily community in East Dallas. The property was built in 1969 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a playground, clubhouse, lounge, courtyard and onsite laundry facilities. Next Wave plans to implement a value-add program to enhance unit interiors, building exteriors, utility systems and landscaping. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.