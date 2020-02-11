Next Wave Investors Buys 88-Unit Villaggio Di Murano Multifamily Asset in Las Vegas

Villaggio Di Murano in Las Vegas features 88 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, a swimming pool, business center and fitness center.

LAS VEGAS — Next Wave Investors has acquired Villaggio Di Murano, an apartment community located at 9475 W. Tompkins Ave. in Las Vegas. A Southern California-based multifamily investment group sold the asset for $14.5 million in an off-market transaction.

Built in 2005, Villaggio Di Murano features 88 units in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include a business center, fitness center, swimming pool and spa/hot tub.

Next Wave plans to implement a series of capital upgrades, including exterior paint and signage, new landscaping, interior unit enhancements and pool area improvements. Additionally, the new owner plans to add new community amenities including collaborative outdoor barbecue and gathering spaces.