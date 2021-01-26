REBusinessOnline

Next Wave Investors Buys The Grove on Glendale Apartments in Phoenix for $25.5M

The Grove on Glendale in Phoenix features 56 for-rent, two-story townhomes.

PHOENIX — Next Wave Investors has acquired The Grove on Glendale, a for-rent townhome community located in North Central Phoenix, for $25.5 million.

Located at 917 W. Glendale Ave., the 56-unit property consists of two-story townhomes offering a mix of three-bedroom/two-and-a-half-bathroom and four-bedroom/three-and-a-half-bathroom layouts, averaging 1,840 square feet. Each residence includes walk-in closets, large bedrooms, in-unit washers/dryers, a two-car private garage and fenced-in backyard. Community amenities include a swimming pool.

Alon Shnitzer, John Kobierowski, Rue Bax, Doug Lazovick and Eddie Chang of ABI Multifamily represented the buyer and seller, an Arizona-based private investment developer, in the deal.

