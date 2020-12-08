REBusinessOnline

Next Wave Investors Purchases 73-Unit Multifamily Complex in Plano

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Shiloh-Park-Plano

Shiloh Park in Plano totals 73 units.

PLANO, TEXAS — Next Wave Investors LLC, a Southern California-based private equity firm, has purchased Shiloh Park Townhomes, a 73-unit multifamily complex in Plano. Built in 2000, the for-rent property features residences that average 1,700 square feet per unit. The townhomes are equipped with washer/dryer connections and private garages in select units. The property was approximately 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. Next Wave plans to implement a value-add program to both unit interiors and building exteriors. The seller was not disclosed.

