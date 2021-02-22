Next Wave Investors Purchases Spanish Oaks Multifamily Community in Las Vegas for $28.1M

Located in Las Vegas, Spanish Oaks features 216 apartments, a fitness center, pool, clubhouse, laundry facilities and leasing center.

LAS VEGAS — Next Wave Investors has acquired Spanish Oaks, a 216-unit apartment property located at 2301 S. Valley View Blvd. in Las Vegas. The company purchased the asset from an undisclosed seller for $28.1 million in an off-market transaction.

Built in 1976, Spanish Oaks features a mix of one- and two-bedroom units offering large closets and private balconies or patios. Community amenities include a fitness center, pool, clubhouse, laundry facilities and a leasing center.

Next Wave plans to upgrade all unrenovated units through its value-add program with interior additions, including stainless steel or black appliances, lighting fixtures, vinyl plank flooring in common areas, new carpet in bedrooms, stone countertops, new paint and tile backsplashes in kitchens. Additionally, the company plans to enhance the exterior and amenity spaces with the addition of carports, exterior paint, roofing, and upgrades to the pool area and landscaping.