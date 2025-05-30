Next Wave Investors Sells 74-Unit River Lofts in Oregon to FPA Multifamily

TUALATIN, ORE. — Next Wave Investors has completed the disposition of River Lofts, an apartment property in Tualatin, to FPA Multifamily for $15.8 million, or $214,189 per unit. Located on the banks of the Tualatin River, 12 miles from Portland, River Lofts offers 74 apartments. Built in 1974, the asset has undergone interior and exterior upgrades.

Anthony Palladino, Philip Assouad, Giovanni Napoli, Nick Ruggiero and Ryan Harmon of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, and Georgie Christensen-Riley of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. David Tabata of Marcus & Millichap served as broker of record in Oregon.