Friday, May 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
River-Lofts-Tualatin-OR
River Lofts in Tualatin, Ore., offers 74 apartments.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyOregonWestern

Next Wave Investors Sells 74-Unit River Lofts in Oregon to FPA Multifamily

by Amy Works

TUALATIN, ORE. — Next Wave Investors has completed the disposition of River Lofts, an apartment property in Tualatin, to FPA Multifamily for $15.8 million, or $214,189 per unit. Located on the banks of the Tualatin River, 12 miles from Portland, River Lofts offers 74 apartments. Built in 1974, the asset has undergone interior and exterior upgrades.

Anthony Palladino, Philip Assouad, Giovanni Napoli, Nick Ruggiero and Ryan Harmon of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, and Georgie Christensen-Riley of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. David Tabata of Marcus & Millichap served as broker of record in Oregon.

You may also like

JLL Brokers $26M Sale of Industrial Building in...

Faropoint Buys 60,000 SF Industrial Flex Building in...

BWE Secures $220M in Financing for Opus Multifamily...

Aberg Property to Develop 244-Unit Zia Flats Apartment...

Kidder Mathews Brokers Sale of 84-Unit Union Park...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.3M Sale of Busy...

Kiser Group Negotiates $5.7M Sale of Chicago Apartment...

Brisky Net Lease Brokers $5.7M Sale-Leaseback of Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.4M Land Sale in...