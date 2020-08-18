Next Wave Investors Sells Harlow Luxury Apartments in Las Vegas for $21.5M
LAS VEGAS — Next Wave Investors has completed the disposition of Harlow Luxury Apartments, a Class A multifamily property located in Las Vegas. A Southern California-based private equity firm acquired the property for $21.5 million.
Next Wave originally acquired the property in March 2019 for $17.1 million and increased its value by more than 25 percent in less than 16 months of ownership. The seller implemented major interior renovations at the 98-unit property including the installation of new countertops, flooring, appliances, lighting and fixtures and paint in nearly 30 units.
