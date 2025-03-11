Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Nextracker will occupy 15,960 square feet of space within Landings at River North in Nashville.
Nextracker Signs 15,960 SF Office Lease at Landings at River North in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Nextracker, a smart solar tracker and software solutions provider, has signed an office lease located at 2200 Bowline Ave. in Nashville. The Fremont, Calif.-based company will occupy 15,960 square feet of space within Landings at River North, a 78,000-square-foot creative office building within the River North mixed-use district along the East Bank of the Cumberland River.

Nextracker is relocating its Nashville operations from Metro Center and is expecting to move into Landings at River North in the third quarter. Charlie Gibson of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, MRP Realty and Creek Lane Capital, in the lease negotiations. Eric Tomchik and Dave Bruzzone of Newmark represented Nextracker.

