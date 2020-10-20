REBusinessOnline

Nexus Commercial Brokers $2.4M Sale of Apartment Building in Denver

1302-Milwaukee-Denver-CO

Located in Denver, 1302 Milwaukee features 10 one-bedroom units and two studio apartments.

DENVER — Nexus Commercial Realty has directed the sale of 1302 Milwaukee, a multifamily property in Denver. The property traded hands for $2.4 million. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

Brandon Kaufman and Nik MacCarter of Nexus represented the seller, while Gunnar Wilson of Nexus represented the buyer in the transaction.

Located at the corner of 13th Avenue and Milwaukee Street, the property consists of 10 one-bedroom units and two studio apartments. The seller implemented a capital improvement program including the addition of a new boiler, windows and plumbing. The buyer plans to renovate the units and bring the rents up to market value.

