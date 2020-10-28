REBusinessOnline

Nexus Commercial Realty Brokers $8.7M Sale of Townhouse Apartments in Colorado Springs

Townhouse-Apts-Colorado-Springs-CO

The Townhouse Apartments in Colorado Springs, Colo., features 54 units in a mix of two- and three-bedroom layouts.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Nexus Commercial Realty has arranged the sale of The Townhouse Apartments, an 88,100-square-foot property located at 3125 E. Fountain Blvd and 1215 Shasta Drive in Colorado Springs. The community traded hands for $8.7 million. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

Built in 1965, the townhome-style property features 54 units in a mix of two- and three-bedroom layouts. Each unit includes a private yard, while some include second-floor balconies. The buyer plans to renovate the property and complete the unfinished basements to potentially add an additional unit to each townhome.

Patrick Knowlton of Nexus represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

