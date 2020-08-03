Nexus Commercial Realty Negotiates $2.4M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Longmont, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

LONGMONT, COLO. — Nexus Commercial Realty has arranged the sale of a two-building multifamily portfolio located in Longmont. An undisclosed buyer acquired the portfolio for $2.4 million.

Located at 710 Emery St. and 1637 Kimbark St., the properties offer a total of 20 units in a mix of four two-bedroom units and 16 one-bedroom units. The buyer plans to install a new roof on the Kimbark property, as well as renovate and improve all units in both buildings.

Brandon Kaufman and Nik MacCarter of Nexus represented the undisclosed seller, while Sean Holaman, also of Nexus, represented the buyer in the deal.