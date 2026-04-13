NFI, Penwood Underway on 528,478 SF Spec Industrial Project in Burlington County, New Jersey

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. — A joint venture between New Jersey-based owner-operator NFI Real Estate and Penwood Real Estate Investment Management is underway on construction of Turnpike 5 Logistics Park, a 528,478-square-foot speculative industrial project in Southern New Jersey’s Burlington County. The two-building development’s name stems from its proximity to Exit 5 off the New Jersey Turnpike. The buildings will span 310,000 and 218,478 square feet and will feature clear heights of 36 feet, as well as “extensive” trailer parking and “heavy” power capacities. Fifth Third Bancorp provided $54 million in construction financing for the project, which was arranged by JLL. JLL also structured the joint venture between the two groups.