NFI Signs 129,143 SF Industrial Lease at Fort Worth South Business Park

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — National Distribution Centers (dba NFI) has signed a 129,143-square-foot industrial lease at Fort Worth South Business Park. The provider of third-party logistics services will occupy about half the space at Building 5 within the 320-acre, master-planned development, which is located 2.5 miles south of the I-20 and I-35 interchange. Will Carney, Nathan Lawrence and Krista Raymond of KBC Advisors represented NFI in the lease negotiations. Kyle Valley, Cameron Pybus and Nada Leanndra internally represented the landlord, California-based Majestic Realty Co., which owns the property in a joint venture with Hickman Cos.