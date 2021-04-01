NFK Negotiates $16.8M Purchase of Distribution, Manufacturing Facility in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

PHOENIX — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged the acquisition of a newly built distribution and manufacturing property located at 4615 W. McDowell Road in Phoenix. A Southern California-based private investor purchased the asset from CapRock Partners for $16.8 million in a 1031 exchange.

The 146,500-square-foot facility can accommodate up to four light manufacturing and distribution tenants. The property features a concrete truck court, 30 dock-high and four grade-level loading doors, 32-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system, heavy power, 2,259 square feet of office space and ample parking.

Rick Sheckter and Robert Stephens of NKF represented the buyer, while Payson MacWilliam and Don MacWilliam of Colliers International represented the seller in the transaction.