REBusinessOnline

NGZ Brokers Sale of Seven-Building Industrial Flex Portfolio in Kansas City’s Executive Park

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Newmark Grubb Zimmer (NGZ) has brokered the sale of a seven-building industrial flex portfolio located in Kansas City’s Executive Park. The 210,751-square-foot portfolio is home to 17 tenants and was 89 percent occupied at the time of sale. Mark Long and John Hassler of NGZ represented the seller, Odyssey Real Estate Capital. A local investment group purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

