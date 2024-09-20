NHH Underway on 120-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Metro Houston

MAGNOLIA, TEXAS — New Hope Housing (NHH), a nonprofit affordable and workforce housing owner-operator, is underway on construction of a 120-unit affordable seniors housing project that will be located in the northwestern Houston suburb of Magnolia. The site at 7520 Avenue C spans 3.5 acres, and the development will house 90 one-bedroom units and 30 two-bedroom units. Of those, 19 units will be reserved for households earning 30 percent or less of the area median income (AMI); 44 units will be made available to seniors earning 50 percent or less of AMI; and 57 units will be earmarked for renters earning 60 percent or less of AMI. Amegy Bank provided $20 million in construction financing for the project, which is expected to be complete in 2026.