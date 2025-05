NEBRASKA — National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) has acquired a portfolio of six Agemark memory care communities located in Nebraska for $63.5 million. The seller, Agemark Senior Living, will continue to operate the properties, which total 205 units, on a 15-year master lease with two five-year renewal options. Agemark operates the communities under the CountryHouse brand, which was established in 1997 exclusively for residents requiring personalized memory care.