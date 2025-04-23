Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
RoseMary's-Place-Houston
RoseMary's Place, a new supportive housing project located at 3300 Caroline St. in Midtown Houston, is named after Rose Mary Badami, the founder of Magnificat Houses Inc., which will serve as the property's primary operator and which contributed $2.4 million to the construction financing package.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

NHP Foundation Opens $45M Supportive Housing Complex in Midtown Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — The NHP Foundation has opened RoseMary’s Place, a $45 million supportive housing complex in Midtown Houston. The four-story, 149-unit building is dedicated to supporting individuals or families who are currently or were recently experiencing homelessness. The NHP Foundation has partnered with nonprofit social services provider Magnificat Houses Inc. to operate RoseMary’s Place, which also offers three multipurpose rooms, two gathering areas, a warming kitchen and a 24-hour staffed entry desk. The City of Houston Housing & Community Development Department provided $18.7 million in financing for the project, while the Harris County Community Services Department contributed $10.2 million. Hudson Housing is the tax credit investor whose purchase of those securities generated $13.6 million in equity financing for the project.

You may also like

Saxum Real Estate Breaks Ground on 754,000 SF...

RangeWater to Develop 240-Unit Apartment Complex in South...

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 120-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility...

Sembler Co., Forge Capital Partners Acquire 104,485 SF...

PNK Group Breaks Ground on 846,000 SF Industrial...

Parkside, MDH Add Tenants at Oakhurst Commons Redevelopment...

Rockefeller Group, MBK Real Estate to Develop 2...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $50M Acquisition Loan for...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Refinancing of 352-Unit Manhattan...