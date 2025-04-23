NHP Foundation Opens $45M Supportive Housing Complex in Midtown Houston

HOUSTON — The NHP Foundation has opened RoseMary’s Place, a $45 million supportive housing complex in Midtown Houston. The four-story, 149-unit building is dedicated to supporting individuals or families who are currently or were recently experiencing homelessness. The NHP Foundation has partnered with nonprofit social services provider Magnificat Houses Inc. to operate RoseMary’s Place, which also offers three multipurpose rooms, two gathering areas, a warming kitchen and a 24-hour staffed entry desk. The City of Houston Housing & Community Development Department provided $18.7 million in financing for the project, while the Harris County Community Services Department contributed $10.2 million. Hudson Housing is the tax credit investor whose purchase of those securities generated $13.6 million in equity financing for the project.