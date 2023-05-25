Thursday, May 25, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

NHP Foundation Opens 74-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — The NHP Foundation, a nonprofit owner-operator based in New York City, has opened The Citadel at Elgin, a 74-unit affordable housing complex in Houston’s historic Third Ward. Residences come in studio and one-bedroom floor plans and are reserved for renters age 55 and above who earn between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. Units are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit washers and dryers. Amenities include a multi-purpose room, courtyard and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Houston-based nonprofit Change Happens CDC manages the property.

You may also like

Kraus-Anderson Breaks Ground on $40.4M Elementary School in...

Davis Opens 44,000 SF Maple Grove Specialty Center...

IAS Partners Begins Development of 15,000 SF Retail...

Fortis Property Group to Renovate, Rebrand 55-Story Office...

Brasfield & Gorrie Tops Out 438,000 SF Industrial...

MMCC Arranges $4.7M Acquisition Loan for Office Building...

Network Cabling Services Signs 9,573 SF Industrial Lease...

KRE Group, NREA Top Out 60-Story Apartment Tower...

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts to Open First Pacific...