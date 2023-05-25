NHP Foundation Opens 74-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Houston

HOUSTON — The NHP Foundation, a nonprofit owner-operator based in New York City, has opened The Citadel at Elgin, a 74-unit affordable housing complex in Houston’s historic Third Ward. Residences come in studio and one-bedroom floor plans and are reserved for renters age 55 and above who earn between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. Units are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit washers and dryers. Amenities include a multi-purpose room, courtyard and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Houston-based nonprofit Change Happens CDC manages the property.