REBusinessOnline

NHP Foundation Reopens Chicago’s Historic Mark Twain Property

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The single-room occupancy property underwent a $54.3 million renovation.

CHICAGO — The NHP Foundation has reopened The Mark Twain, a historic single-room occupancy (SRO) affordable housing development on Chicago’s Near North Side. The $54.3 million renovation project consisted of 148 apartments, each equipped with rehabilitated private bathrooms and new private kitchenettes. Other upgrades included new plumbing, mechanical and electrical systems; a rooftop deck; restoration of the vintage façade and lobby; and 9,600 square feet of upgraded retail space on the ground floor.

Rental assistance in the form of project-based vouchers will be provided by the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) for each of the units at Mark Twain, ensuring long-term affordability. Fifty residents who lived at the property before the project began have returned to the renovated building. The remaining apartments will be leased to persons on the CHA waitlist.

The city’s contribution included issuance of $27.3 million in multifamily housing revenue bonds, a $5 million multifamily loan and $1.3 million in low-income housing tax credits that generated $12.7 million in equity. The NHP Foundation acquired the property in 2016 as part of the city’s SRO Preservation Initiative. Since its passage in 2014, the initiative has led to the preservation of 11 buildings, consisting of more than 1,400 units.

Architect Weese Langley Weese and contractor Linn-Mathes led the rehabilitation work. The five-story building opened as a hotel in the 1930s. It has operated as an SRO since the 1980s and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.

Single-room occupancy is a form of housing that is typically aimed at residents with low incomes who rent small, furnished rooms.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business