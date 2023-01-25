REBusinessOnline

NHP Foundation to Develop 149-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Houston

HOUSTON — The NHP Foundation, a nonprofit real estate corporation based in New York City, has finalized a ground lease with Magnificat Houses Inc. to develop a 149-unit affordable housing project in Houston’s Midtown neighborhood. The property at 3300 Caroline St. will be known as RoseMary’s Place and will be reserved for those currently experiencing homelessness. Life skills training, budgeting, anger management coping skill and interpersonal relationship skills will be among the third-party social services provided at RoseMary’s Place. The City of Houston Housing & Community Development Department provided $18.6 million in financing for the project.

