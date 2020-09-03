NHP Foundation to Develop 149-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Midtown Houston

HOUSTON — The NHP Foundation, a nonprofit developer based in New York City, will build a 149-unit affordable housing community at 3300 Caroline St. in the Midtown area of Houston. While all residences will be reserved for renters earning less than the area median income, 20 percent of the units will be set aside for homeless people going through transitional housing programs. Magnificat Houses Inc. is the landowner and NHP Foundation’s equity partner on the project. The City of Houston Department of Housing & Community Development has provided $15 million in financing for the project, which has a target completion date of December 2022.