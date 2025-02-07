Nicholas & Associates Nears Completion of $34.5M Indoor Ice Arena in Rosemont, Illinois

ROSEMONT, ILL. — Nicholas & Associates is nearing completion of its new $34.5 million indoor ice arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont. With precast concrete up and joists and roof decking installed, the building’s shell is 95 percent finished. Construction is on track for an August 2025 opening. Located on 3 acres north of Allstate Arena, the 103,000-square-foot arena will offer ice time for youth hockey groups and figure skating, evening ice time for adult hockey leagues and exclusive daytime use by the Chicago Wolves professional hockey team, which currently practices in Hoffman Estates and plays games at Allstate Arena.

Designed by architectural firm ARCON Associates Inc., the project will feature a family-friendly mezzanine-level restaurant, bar with viewing area overlooking both rinks, grab-and-go concept and a physical therapy clinic and gym. The arena will be operated by the Nicholas Family of Cos.’ Spectate Group, which also manages Nicholas Sportsplex, an indoor-outdoor sports complex in Mount Prospect. Spectate Group will pay the Village of Rosemont an annual licensing fee to operate and manage the year-round facility. Under the agreement, both parties will be able to sell naming rights and sponsorships inside and outside the building.