Nicholas & Associates to Build 263-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, WIS. — Moyer Properties has selected Nicholas & Associates, the construction management and general contracting arm of the Nicholas Family of Cos., to build Aster Flats, a 263-unit luxury apartment community in Madison. The three-building property will be situated on 4.9 acres. Nicholas & Associates will break ground Aug. 18, with construction taking place in phases. Completion is slated for February 2028.

Designed by HKM Architects + Planners Inc., Aster Flats will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 588 to 1,395 square feet. Amenities will include a clubhouse with a community lounge, entertainment kitchen and fitness and yoga center, a luxury pet spa, indoor bike room and an outdoor heated pool with a grilling terrace and courtyard area. Each of the three buildings will have one or two levels of heated indoor parking.