Tuesday, April 28, 2026
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Tenants at the retail spaces include Tensuke Market and Food Court, 7 Mile Cycles, Jarosch Bakery and Vini’s Pizza.
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestRetail

Nicholas & Associates, Wingspan Open Retail Stores at The VUE Mixed-Use Project in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Nicholas & Associates and Wingspan Development Group of the Nicholas Family of Cos. have opened the initial commercial phase of The VUE, a 10-acre mixed-use development in Elk Grove Village. The retail spaces are home to Tensuke Market and Food Court, 7 Mile Cycles, Jarosch Bakery and Vini’s Pizza. Plans for The VUE include a 271-unit apartment community, 16 rental townhomes, a multi-story clubhouse with a pool and other amenities for residents and 52,000 square feet of retail space. A newly constructed and nearly completed pedestrian overpass will connect the development with the 3,500-acre Ned Brown Forest Preserve.

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