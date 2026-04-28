Nicholas & Associates, Wingspan Open Retail Stores at The VUE Mixed-Use Project in Metro Chicago

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Nicholas & Associates and Wingspan Development Group of the Nicholas Family of Cos. have opened the initial commercial phase of The VUE, a 10-acre mixed-use development in Elk Grove Village. The retail spaces are home to Tensuke Market and Food Court, 7 Mile Cycles, Jarosch Bakery and Vini’s Pizza. Plans for The VUE include a 271-unit apartment community, 16 rental townhomes, a multi-story clubhouse with a pool and other amenities for residents and 52,000 square feet of retail space. A newly constructed and nearly completed pedestrian overpass will connect the development with the 3,500-acre Ned Brown Forest Preserve.