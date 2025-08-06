Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Glacier Ice Arena is an indoor ice arena with two NHL-regulation rinks.
Nicholas Family Acquires 63,000 SF Glacier Ice Arena in Vernon Hills, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

VERNON HILLS, ILL. — The Nicholas Family of Cos. has acquired Glacier Ice Arena, a 63,000-square-foot indoor ice arena with two NHL-regulation rinks in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills. Nicholas will own and manage the hockey and ice skating rink and will commence large-scale renovations later this year. Nicholas Family’s portfolio of ice rink facilities includes Mount Prospect Ice Arena at Nicholas Sportsplex in Mount Prospect; Rosemont Ice Arena, which is set to open this month in Rosemont; and Elk Grove Ice Arena, which is scheduled to begin construction this month. All will be operated by the company’s internal sports and recreation firm Spectate Group.

Glacier Ice Arena is affiliated with Ice Dogs Hockey Club and serves as the primary venue for the Ice Dogs Hockey Association, which is home to roughly 15 teams. There is potential for Nicholas Family’s integrated hospitality company, Big Fish Hospitality Group, to be incorporated into future phases of planning following the acquisition. Glacier currently has 10 locker rooms, study rooms, party and meeting rooms, a snack bar and video game room.

