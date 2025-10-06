Nicholas Family of Cos. Buys Joseph Nicholas Construction Corp., Expands Auto Dealership Building Services

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — The Nicholas Family of Cos. has acquired Schaumburg, Ill.-based Joseph Nicholas Construction Corp. (JNC), a construction firm specializing in auto dealerships. JNC will become a dedicated automotive facility construction studio within The Nicholas Family of Cos., which is based in Mount Prospect. JNC joins Nicholas & Associates, the Nicholas Family’s diversified construction arm, and will relocate its headquarters to Mount Prospect. Joey Mariconda, director of construction for JNC, will join Nicholas & Associates as director of its automotive construction studio. Both companies are second-generation, family-run operations.