Nicholas Family of Cos. to Develop Westfield Ice Facility in Metro Indianapolis

WESTFIELD, IND. — The Nicholas Family of Cos. will develop, build and operate Westfield Ice Facility, a new multi-sheet indoor ice facility in the northern Indianapolis suburb of Westfield. The project will serve as a catalyst for further growth of the Grand Park District, a mixed-use development near the Grand Sports Campus, a major youth sports destination. Westfield Ice Facility will feature three NHL-sized stadium-style rinks, with a potential fourth rink for future expansion. Tiered seating will host up to 3,500 spectators. The project will also include a full-service restaurant, retail spaces, an academic lounge and outdoor activity areas.

Westfield Ice Facility marks the fourth indoor ice arena to be developed or acquired by Nicholas in the past two years and its first outside the Chicago area. The firm’s Nicholas & Associates division will serve as general contractor for the Westfield project. Its Spectate Group will manage and program the facility, and its Big Fish Hospitality Group will oversee food-and-beverage offerings. The property is expected to open in 2028.