Nicholas Family Opens $34.5M Indoor Ice Arena in Rosemont, Illinois

ROSEMONT, ILL. — The Nicholas Family of Cos. has opened Rosemont Ice Arena, a new $34.5 million indoor ice arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont. The twin-sheet arena totals 103,000 square feet. Located steps away from Allstate Arena, Rosemont Ice Arena offers ice time for youth hockey groups and figure skating, evening ice time for adult hockey leagues and exclusive daytime use by the Chicago Wolves professional hockey team for their practices ahead of home games at Allstate Arena. The project includes new practice facilities for the Chicago Wolves equipped with a dedicated sauna, steam room, cold plunge, film room and team lounge.

Constructed by Nicholas & Associates and designed by ARCON Associates Inc., the new arena features a food and coffee area called Market by Hatty’s, a sports bar and supper club concept named Hatty’s Club, a lounge area and a physical therapy clinic. The Nicholas Family’s Spectate Group will operate the arena. Spectate Group will pay the Village of Rosemont an annual licensing fee to operate and manage the year-round facility.