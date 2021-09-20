REBusinessOnline

Nicholas Residential, Hughes Capital Buy 473-Unit Apartment Community in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Bellevue-at-the-Bluffs

Bellevue at the Bluffs in Dallas totals 473 units. The property was built in 2019.

DALLAS — A fund backed by Dallas-based Nicholas Residential and Hughes Capital Partners have purchased Bellevue at The Bluffs, a 473-unit apartment community located in the Bluffview neighborhood of Dallas. Built in 2019 and formerly known as Aura Bluffview, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse, business center and a lounge. The seller was not disclosed.

