Nicholas Residential, Hughes Capital Buy 473-Unit Apartment Community in Dallas
DALLAS — A fund backed by Dallas-based Nicholas Residential and Hughes Capital Partners have purchased Bellevue at The Bluffs, a 473-unit apartment community located in the Bluffview neighborhood of Dallas. Built in 2019 and formerly known as Aura Bluffview, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse, business center and a lounge. The seller was not disclosed.
