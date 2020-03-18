Nichols Trinity Begins Leasing 56-Unit Apartment Community in Fort Worth

Cityscape Arts, a newly built apartment community in Fort Worth, is using online technology like Video Chat to conduct business and help potential residents secure housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Developer Nichols Trinity LLC has begun leasing Cityscape Arts, a 56-unit apartment community located near downtown Fort Worth’s Arts District and Sundance Square. The property features one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 690 to 1,260 square feet and amenities such as fitness center, rooftop lounge, dog park, conference room and private offices.