Nichols Trinity Begins Leasing 56-Unit Apartment Community in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Developer Nichols Trinity LLC has begun leasing Cityscape Arts, a 56-unit apartment community located near downtown Fort Worth’s Arts District and Sundance Square. The property features one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 690 to 1,260 square feet and amenities such as fitness center, rooftop lounge, dog park, conference room and private offices.
