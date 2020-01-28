Nicol Investment Sells Multifamily Community in Atlanta’s Buckhead District for $46M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

ATLANTA — Nicol Investment Co. has sold Evergreen Lenox Park, a 206-unit multifamily community in Atlanta’s Buckhead district, for $46 million. The Nashville-based company acquired the property in 2013 and invested $2.5 million to renovate unit interiors, exteriors, clubhouse and communal amenities. The property, which was originally built in 1995, is located at 100 Lenox Park Circle, 10 miles north of downtown Atlanta. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as a clubhouse, business center, car wash area, pet washing station, fitness center, pool and a tennis court. An undisclosed pension fund based in New York City acquired the asset in an off-market transaction.