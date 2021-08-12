Nicol Investment Sells Summit at Nashville West Apartment Community for $57M

Built in 2014, Summit at Nashville West offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units across three stories.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Nicol Investment Co. has sold the Summit at Nashville West, a 190-unit apartment community in west Nashville. New York-based Zurich Alternative Asset Management purchased the property for $57 million.

Built in 2014, Summit at Nashville West offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units across three stories. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, pet play area and a business center. The units feature in-unit washers and dryers, dishwashers, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Located at 7201 Charlotte Pike, the multifamily community is situated about nine miles from downtown Nashville.

Nicol Investment purchased the community in February 2016, and since then, has made improvements to the units and the clubhouse. Walker & Dunlop represented Nicol Investment in the transaction. Chris Edgar and Sean Bannon represented Zurich Alternative Asset Management internally.