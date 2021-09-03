Nicola Wealth Acquires 175,818 SF Ampac Industrial Park in Henderson, Nevada

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Nevada, Western

HENDERSON, NEV. — Nicola Wealth Real Estate has purchased Ampac Industrial Park I and II in Henderson. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The asset comprises seven small- to medium-bay modern industrial buildings totaling 175,818 square feet on 17 acres, inclusive of four acres of surplus land currently utilized as yard storage. The portfolio is located 12 miles southeast of Las Vegas, featuring close proximity to interstates 215 and 515.

Rebecca Perlmutter Finkel of CBRE led the team that handled the deal.