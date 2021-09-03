REBusinessOnline

Nicola Wealth Acquires 175,818 SF Ampac Industrial Park in Henderson, Nevada

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Nevada, Western

HENDERSON, NEV. — Nicola Wealth Real Estate has purchased Ampac Industrial Park I and II in Henderson. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The asset comprises seven small- to medium-bay modern industrial buildings totaling 175,818 square feet on 17 acres, inclusive of four acres of surplus land currently utilized as yard storage. The portfolio is located 12 miles southeast of Las Vegas, featuring close proximity to interstates 215 and 515.

Rebecca Perlmutter Finkel of CBRE led the team that handled the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews