REBusinessOnline

Nicola Wealth Real Estate Buys Mixed-Use Property in Tempe for $16.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Mixed-Use, Office, Retail, Western

425-S-Mill-Ave-Tempe-AZ

Located at 425 S. Mill Ave. in Tempe, Ariz., the four-story building features three levels of office space and ground-floor retail space.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Vancouver, Canada-based Nicola Wealth Real Estate has acquired a mixed-use property located in downtown Tempe from Wexford Developments for $16.7 million.

Located at 425 S. Mill Ave., the 22,209-square-foot building features three levels of office space above ground-floor retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 100 percent leased to multiple tenants. The property is near the Valley Metro Light Rail station and the new Tempe Streetcar, which is scheduled to open this year.

Steve Lindley, Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield handled the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews