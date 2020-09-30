Nielsen Selects Chicago for Consumer Business Unit Headquarters

Nielsen’s Global Consumer Business currently occupies space at 200 W. Jackson Blvd. in Chicago and will make that office the global headquarters effective Jan. 1.

CHICAGO — Nielsen’s Global Consumer Business unit has selected Chicago as its global headquarters effective Jan. 1. Nielsen Holdings, which was founded in Chicago more than 95 years ago, decided late last year to spin off the consumer business as its own company. The branch will relocate its headquarters from New York City to its already-established office at 200 W. Jackson Blvd. in Chicago. The unit plans to further invest in and refresh the office, which currently employs a team of more than 600 workers. Nielsen’s Global Consumer Business plans to add at least 50 jobs over the next two years in Chicago. Worldwide, the consumer business employs approximately 30,000 people in nearly 100 countries. Nielsen is a marketing research and data analytics company.