Nigro Construction Begins First Phase of Mountain West Warehouse Project in Las Vegas

Situated in southwest Las Vegas, Mountain West Industrial Park will feature 252,900 square feet of industrial space.

LAS VEGAS — Nigro Construction has started construction of Mountain West Industrial Park in southwest Las Vegas.

The 252,900-square-foot warehouse project is located at 7210 W. Post Road. The first phase consists of three industrial shell buildings on 16.5 acres, with completion slated for third-quarter 2021.

The first phase will offer units ranging from 6,400 square feet to 71,500 square feet with 30-foot minimum clearance heights in the warehouse areas, 10-foot glass storefront office entries and metal canopies.

The second phase includes an additional 45,000 square feet of industrial space on the remaining acres of the property.