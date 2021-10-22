REBusinessOnline

Nine Retailers Open at Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Midwest, Ohio, Restaurant, Retail

Dr. Martens opened its second retail location in Ohio and its first in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Nine new retailers and restaurants are now open at Easton Town Center in Columbus. Levi’s has opened its first NextGen store in the state of Ohio. NextGen stores offer shoppers the opportunity to customize new looks and work directly with in-store stylists. Dr. Martens opened its second retail location in Ohio and its first in Columbus. Customers can shop a wide range of boots, shoes and accessories. Urban Outfitters has opened its only Columbus location.

Fay’s Crepes, which serves specialty crepes and waffles, debuted its only Columbus location. Italian restaurant Sono Wood Fired and Vietnamese restaurant Pho Social opened their first locations in Ohio.

Boss Gal Beauty Bar has debuted its third central Ohio location. The space features a facial bar and private medical treatment rooms. Grandview Heights, Ohio-based Glenn Avenue Soap Co. opened its second retail location. Lastly, Solich Piano, a fast-growing piano dealer in the Midwest, has opened its only Columbus location, which spans 8,100 square feet. Easton Town Center, co-developed by L Brands, The Georgetown Co. and Steiner + Associates, is home to more than 250 shops, restaurants and entertainment concepts.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews