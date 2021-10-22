Nine Retailers Open at Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio

Dr. Martens opened its second retail location in Ohio and its first in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Nine new retailers and restaurants are now open at Easton Town Center in Columbus. Levi’s has opened its first NextGen store in the state of Ohio. NextGen stores offer shoppers the opportunity to customize new looks and work directly with in-store stylists. Dr. Martens opened its second retail location in Ohio and its first in Columbus. Customers can shop a wide range of boots, shoes and accessories. Urban Outfitters has opened its only Columbus location.

Fay’s Crepes, which serves specialty crepes and waffles, debuted its only Columbus location. Italian restaurant Sono Wood Fired and Vietnamese restaurant Pho Social opened their first locations in Ohio.

Boss Gal Beauty Bar has debuted its third central Ohio location. The space features a facial bar and private medical treatment rooms. Grandview Heights, Ohio-based Glenn Avenue Soap Co. opened its second retail location. Lastly, Solich Piano, a fast-growing piano dealer in the Midwest, has opened its only Columbus location, which spans 8,100 square feet. Easton Town Center, co-developed by L Brands, The Georgetown Co. and Steiner + Associates, is home to more than 250 shops, restaurants and entertainment concepts.