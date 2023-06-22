Thursday, June 22, 2023
Leasing ActivityRestaurantRetailTexas

Nine Retailers, Restaurants Debut New Stores at Galleria Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Nine retailers and restaurant operators have or will soon debut new stores at Galleria Dallas. Outdoor apparel and equipment retailer Cotopaxi and women’s clothing provider Intimissimi have already opened. H&M Home has committed to 7,500 square feet to complement an existing store. Restaurants Salut Paris Bakery and North Italia will open this summer and fall, respectively. Louis Vuitton and Bachendorf’s also plan to launch new stores, and Luciano Pizza & Pasta and Mi Cocina have reopened following remodels. Trademark Property Group manages Galleria Dallas, and MetLife owns the property.

