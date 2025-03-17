Monday, March 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CaliforniaDevelopmentRetailWestern

Nintendo to Open 11,000 SF Store in San Francisco

by Amy Works

SAN FRANCISCO — Japanese electronics and video game company Nintendo will open its second store in the United States — and its fifth overall location in the world — in San Francisco in May. Situated in Union Square at 331 Powell Street, Nintendo San Francisco will total 11,000 square feet and offer game systems and games, as well as a shopping experience that will include Nintendo’s characters and worlds. Exclusive products such as accessories, apparel, home goods and souvenirs will be available at the location. The grand opening will be held on Thursday, May 15. Nintendo currently operates one store in New York City and three in Japan.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.8M Sale of Retail...

Sierra Opens at Orchard Corners Shopping Center in...

Maverick Commercial Mortgage Arranges $3.3M SBA Loan for...

From the Suburbs to the City: The Retail...

City of St. Petersburg Halts $1.3B Proposed Development...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 265-Unit Apartment Community...

M. David Properties Completes 105,384 SF Industrial Facility...

CrossMarc Services Adds Five New Tenants to Springs...

XAG Group Begins Construction on 326-Unit Multifamily Project...