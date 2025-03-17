Nintendo to Open 11,000 SF Store in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — Japanese electronics and video game company Nintendo will open its second store in the United States — and its fifth overall location in the world — in San Francisco in May. Situated in Union Square at 331 Powell Street, Nintendo San Francisco will total 11,000 square feet and offer game systems and games, as well as a shopping experience that will include Nintendo’s characters and worlds. Exclusive products such as accessories, apparel, home goods and souvenirs will be available at the location. The grand opening will be held on Thursday, May 15. Nintendo currently operates one store in New York City and three in Japan.