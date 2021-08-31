REBusinessOnline

Nirvana at Zanjero Buys Medical Office Condo Project for Multifamily Conversion in Glendale, Arizona

Zanjero-Falls-Glendale-AZ

Unfinished for more than 10 years, the three-building, 231,272-square-foot Zanjero Falls in Glendale, Ariz., will be converted into a multifamily community.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Nirvana at Zanjero LLC has acquired Zanjero Falls, a three-story, grey-shell building at 7410 N. Zanjero Blvd. in Glendale, for $10 million.

Situated on 7.5 acres, the 231,272-square-foot asset features three buildings with an underground parking facility, as well as healing gardens, water features and a large pond with bridge to the main entrance. The property was originally built in 2008 as medial and office condominiums. However, due to the Great Recession of 2008, the property’s interior was never built out and it sat idle for more than 10 years through a series of owners.

The buyer is developing design, architectural plans and city approvals to build an approximately 300-unit multifamily property, offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, on the site. The first phase of construction, which is to build out the existing shell building, is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the second phase that includes building new detached buildings is scheduled for completion by spring/summer 2022.

Sharat (Shaun) Kanaka of Paradise Valley, Ariz., represented the buyer, while Tim Dulany and Alexandra Loye of Colliers in Arizona represented the seller, SZ Real Co LCC, an Arizona limited liability company headed by a San Francisco-based investor, in the deal.

