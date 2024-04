ST. LOUIS — NISA Investment Advisors LLC, an independent and employee-owned firm, has opened a new headquarters office in St. Louis. The 95,000-square-foot office is located at 7676 Forsyth Blvd. and represents an approximate 20 percent increase in square footage over the firm’s prior location. NISA, which was founded in St. Louis 30 years ago, currently has more than 390 employees and manages $526 billion in assets.