REBusinessOnline

Nissan to Furlough 10,000 Manufacturing Employees in Tennessee, Mississippi Due to Coronavirus

Posted on by in Company News, Industrial, Mississippi, Southeast, Tennessee

SMYRNA, TENN. AND CANTON, MISS. — Nissan Group of North America will furlough 10,000, hourly manufacturing employees in its Tennessee and Mississippi plants. The decision comes on the heels of the Japanese automaker closing its manufacturing plants in Smyrna and Canton until at least the end of April due to the coronavirus pandemic. The plant in Smyrna is located 27 miles southeast of downtown Nashville. The plant produces 640,000 vehicles annually and employs 7,250 workers. The plant in Canton is located 22 miles north of Jackson. The plant produces 450,000 vehicles annually and employs 5,250 workers.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
9
Webinar: Student Housing CEOs on the Impact of COVID-19
Apr
14
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare and Medical Office Real Estate
Apr
14
Webinar: How Seniors Housing Operators Recruit and Retain Caregivers During COVID-19
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business