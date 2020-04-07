Nissan to Furlough 10,000 Manufacturing Employees in Tennessee, Mississippi Due to Coronavirus

SMYRNA, TENN. AND CANTON, MISS. — Nissan Group of North America will furlough 10,000, hourly manufacturing employees in its Tennessee and Mississippi plants. The decision comes on the heels of the Japanese automaker closing its manufacturing plants in Smyrna and Canton until at least the end of April due to the coronavirus pandemic. The plant in Smyrna is located 27 miles southeast of downtown Nashville. The plant produces 640,000 vehicles annually and employs 7,250 workers. The plant in Canton is located 22 miles north of Jackson. The plant produces 450,000 vehicles annually and employs 5,250 workers.