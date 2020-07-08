REBusinessOnline

NitNeil Partners to Construct 100,000 SF Self-Storage Facility in Huntsville

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Industrial, Self-Storage, Southeast

NitNeil expects to break ground on the project in August and anticipates opening the property in summer 2021.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — NitNeil Partners will develop a four-story, 100,000-square-foot self-storage facility in Huntsville. The Atlanta-based developer acquired 2.1 acres at 2312 Memorial Parkway SW for the project, which is two miles southwest of downtown Huntsville. NitNeil expects to break ground in August and anticipates opening the property in summer 2021. The development will also feature a one-acre outparcel along Memorial Parkway for a future restaurant or retail use.

