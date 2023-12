AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between Atlanta-based developer NitNeil Partners and locally based investment firm Seamless Capital will develop a 923-unit self-storage facility in East Austin. The existing structure on the 1.5-acre site at 853 Airport Blvd. will be redeveloped into a facility that spans 112,000 gross square feet and 83,000 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. LifeStorage will operate the property. Completion is slated for late 2024.