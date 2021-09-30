Nitya Capital Acquires 2,555-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Dallas-Fort Worth from Raven Multifamily

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Pictured is Xander, a 332-unit community in Fort Worth and one of nine multifamily properties in Nitya Capital's newly acquired portfolio.

HOUSTON — Houston-based investment firm Nitya Capital has acquired a portfolio of nine multifamily properties totaling 2,555 units that are located in six different cities within the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. Nitya Capital, which acquired the portfolio from locally based investment firm Raven Multifamily, plans to upgrade the properties with about $15 million in capital improvements to unit interiors and amenity spaces. Taylor Snoddy, James Roberts and Phillip Wiegand of NorthMarq brokered the sale. Steve Whitehead and William Hancock, also with NorthMarq, arranged an undisclosed amount of floating-rate acquisition financing on behalf of the new ownership.