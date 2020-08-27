REBusinessOnline

Nitya Capital Acquires 466,025 SF One Westchase Center Office Building in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

One-Westchase-Center-Houston

One Westchase Center in Houston totals 466,025 square feet. The property was built in 1982.

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm Nitya Capital has acquired One Westchase Center, a 466,025-square-foot office building located at 10777 Westheimer Road in Houston. Built in 1982 and renovated in 2019, the 12-story building features an onsite deli, fitness center and a 2,700-square-foot conference center, as well as a 1,400-space parking garage. Griffin Partners sold the asset for an undisclosed price. Transwestern handles the office building’s leasing assignment.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  