Nitya Capital Acquires 466,025 SF One Westchase Center Office Building in Houston
HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm Nitya Capital has acquired One Westchase Center, a 466,025-square-foot office building located at 10777 Westheimer Road in Houston. Built in 1982 and renovated in 2019, the 12-story building features an onsite deli, fitness center and a 2,700-square-foot conference center, as well as a 1,400-space parking garage. Griffin Partners sold the asset for an undisclosed price. Transwestern handles the office building’s leasing assignment.
